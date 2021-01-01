﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Higher Chinese futures prices support outlook for billet in SE Asia, very low prices disappear

The Southeast Asian billet market has been very quiet this week with most customers being “super cautious".

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.