﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Iran billet prices continue to rise amid strong demand, higher bids

During the past week, the increase in ex-Iran billet offers has continued to gather momentum.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.