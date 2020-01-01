﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-CIS billet prices rise towards $600/mt FOB, focus on Latin America, Asia

Ex-CIS billet prices have gained support from demand from Latin America, where deals at higher prices have been signed this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.