﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

China’s import billet prices end week at lower levels after futures fall

The import billet prices in China have shown a visible decline on Friday, September 24, offsetting gains seen earlier this week ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.