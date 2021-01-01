﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

China’s import billet prices below $600/mt CFR as futures resume fall

Following the strong rebound in futures prices on November 11, the Chinese rebar market has shown weakness today again. As a ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.