﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

China’s bids for import billet improve, but trading not very active

The billet imports to China have resumed after the holidays. But the deals have been limited so far, as suppliers have become ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.