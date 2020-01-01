﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet prices in SE Asia exceed $500/mt CFR despite uncertain Chinese market

The uptrend in the Southeast Asian billet market has continued and new booking prices have hit and exceeded $500/mt CFR.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.