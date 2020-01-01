﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

US import HDG prices stable after last week’s shift

Sources close to SteelOrbis have confirmed that spot market prices for US import HDG and Galvalume are stable week-over-week, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.