﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

US import 0.012” G30 HDG coil offers from South Africa tick upward

SteelOrbis has learned that US import 0.012” G30 HDG coil from South Africa has firmed since our last report on Monday.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.