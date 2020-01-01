﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

US HDG market: Prices still climbing but is the runup about to end?

US domestic hot dipped galvanized and Galvalume coil prices have continued to firm since our last report a week ago, although ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
13 Oct 20 Baosteel cuts local HRC prices by $15/mt for November delivery
12 Oct 20 Offers for HDG exports maintain stable trend in Brazil
12 Oct 20 US HDG market: Prices still climbing but is the runup about to end?
12 Oct 20 Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 42
12 Oct 20 Indian HRC exporters raise prices slightly, trades limited by low export ...

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 0.24
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt -2.77
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0.37
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt -2.21
HRC FOB China, $/mt 1.95
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 1.48
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HDG FOB China 0
HRC FOB Turkey -2.8
Iron ore (62%) CFR China 1.87
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey -2.77
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Scrap Index -1.25
China HRC export index 0
China CRC export index 0
Turkish HDG Index -1.06
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.