﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC traded prices hit new high, more mills effect second base price hike

Local Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) prices have climbed to a historical peak during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.