﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices surge due to tightening of supplies in market

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) prices have surged on the back of base price increases by integrated steel mills.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.