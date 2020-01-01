﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-CIS HRC offers and deal prices rise in line with uptrend in Turkey

Another price increase for hot rolled coils (HRC) has been seen in the Turkish market, both in the local market and on the import side.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.