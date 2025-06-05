 |  Login 
Xinyu Steel Group inks strategic cooperation deal to explore high-quality development of metal manufacturing industry

Thursday, 05 June 2025 10:05:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On June 3, Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Xinyu Iron & Steel Group and Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steel producer Shagang Group inked a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly explore a new path for high-quality development of the metal manufacturing industry.

According to the agreement, both sides will give full play to their respective advantages and carry out all-round cooperation in the areas of product supply and service, information sharing, new product development and manufacturing.

The strategic cooperation agreement in question is an important initiative for both parties to comply with the development trend of the steel industry and strengthen complementary advantages. Shagang Group stated that it is looking forward to cooperating with Xinyu Steel Group at a wider and deeper level.

Currently, Xinyu Steel Group is making every effort to build the metal manufacturing industry into a veritable second main business of the company, which will make it become a benchmark enterprise with leading scale efficiency in the metal manufacturing industry.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

