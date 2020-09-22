﻿
English
Xinwu’an Steel to start building 10 million mt project in Malaysia soon

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 14:17:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

A large integrated steel works project in Malaysia with an overall annual capacity of 10 million mt per year planned by Hebei Xinwu’an Iron & Steel Group (Xinwu’an Steel), a steelmaker located in the northern Chinese province of Hebei, has just received approval from Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry, according to a recent release from China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

Construction work on the given project is about to start, the MOC release said. The first phase of the project will have an investment of MYR 13 billion ($3.14 billion), and will consist of a 5 million mt long-flow production line, with its main products being hot rolled coil and steel plate.


Tags: China  Far East  steelmaking


