﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

WTO rules against Turkey in steel dispute panel with US

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 10:39:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

World Trade Organization dispute panel has ruled against Turkey regarding a complaint by the US on some additional duties imposed by Turkey in June 2018 in retaliation for Section 232 measures on steel and aluminum imports.

Turkey imposed additional import duties on wide array of products ranging from nuts to automotive parts after the Trump administration introduced a 25 percent duty on steel imports and 10 percent duty on aluminum imports.

The panel report recommends that Turkey bring its WTO-inconsistent measure into conformity with its obligations.

Office of the US Trade Representative said that they are pleased with the WTO ruling, adding that “Turkey’s use of the WTO dispute settlement system to challenge the US Section 232 national security actions undermines the WTO. The WTO does not have the authority to second-guess a WTO Member’s response to threats to its security, and WTO reform must ensure that issues of national security cannot be reviewed in WTO dispute settlement”.


Tags: Turkey US Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Global View on Scrap: Turkish and Asian scrap markets continue rising this week

17 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkish and Asian buyers accept higher prices this week

10 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s import scrap market recovers a little, Asia still falls

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Scrap market outlook still negative, prices soften in Turkey and Asia

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Mood deteriorates in Turkey’s import scrap market, Asia stable

06 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkey manages to keep prices stable, Asian scrap prices soften slightly

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s import scrap relatively stable, Asian prices soften amid lower demand

22 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s scrap market remains firm, Asian scrap prices soften

08 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Pessimism continues in Turkish scrap market, some positive signs in Asia

04 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkish and Asian scrap markets still see slow trading

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials