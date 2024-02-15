﻿
English
Wire rod consumption in Mexico drops 12.4 percent in December

Thursday, 15 February 2024 01:08:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent wire rod consumption in Mexico returned to negative territory in December with a decrease of 12.4 percent, year-over-year, to 184,000 metric tons (mt), the worst volume in at least the last 24 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Wire rod production decreased 19.5 percent in December, year-over-year, to 178,000 mt, the lowest volume in the last five months and the second lowest in the last 24 months.

In the accumulated annual period, wire rod consumption decreased 1.7 percent compared to 2022, totaling 2.63 million mt. Production decreased 13.8 percent to 2.50 million mt.

Information from the Ministry of Economy shows that the wire rod market in Mexico is dominated by DeAcero with 51 percent of the total production capacity in the country, Ternium with 18 percent, ArcelorMittal 16 percent, Tyasa 6 percent, Grupo Acerero 5 percent and Simec 4 percent.


