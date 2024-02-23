Wholesale metal scrap sales in Mexico decrease 21.5 percent in December

Friday, 23 February 2024 20:48:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The sale of metal scrap in Mexico by large collection and processing depots decreased by 21.5 percent, year-over-year, the 18th consecutive annual decline, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Throughout 2023, the sale of wholesale scrap in the Mexican steel market decreased 24.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2022, the worst percentage contraction in 14 years, only surpassed by the 28.6 percent drop in the same period of 2009.

The sale of metal scrap is of vital importance for the Mexican and global steel market. According to the steel company Deacero, which claims to be the largest metal scrap processor in Mexico, 95 percent of the steel it produces is with that input.

Other steel companies that consume scrap in steel production are ArcelorMittal, Ternium, Grupo Acerero, Tyasa, Gerdau Corsa, Grupo Simec, TAMSA Tenaris, Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), although the latter is paralyzed due to insolvency.

Inegi's information corresponds to the trade with wholesale sales of waste materials, which includes the sale of metal scrap, glass, plastic, paper and cardboard, among other reusable waste. The reported drop corresponds to the total activities. Of that total, metal scrap concentrated 68.4 percent of the total sales of said industry.