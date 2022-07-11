Voestalpine to contribute to railway infrastructure in Egypt

Monday, 11 July 2022 10:10:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austria-based steelmaker voestalpine has announced that voestalpine Railway Systems and Egyptian National Railways (ENR) are planning a joint venture for the joint production of high-performance turnouts at ENR’s existing turnout plant in Cairo. The agreement was signed on July 3, 2022. Egypt is considered the most dynamic rail market on the African continent.

Voestalpine stated that in upcoming years, comprehensive investments will be made in Egypt’s railway network, especially in the construction of its more than 1,800 km long high-speed network. The goal of the partnership is to locally produce high-performance turnouts for Egypt’s national railways and to jointly develop ENR’s existing site into a modern and highly productive turnout plant.

“For voestalpine, the joint venture with Egyptian National Railways is an important next step that allows us to expand into a particularly dynamic market of the future and it once again confirms our international expertise in the railway infrastructure sector. We will continue to focus on high-tech segments with the highest quality standards and drive innovation together with our local customers,” said Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of voestalpine.