Voestalpine beats expectations for Q1 results

Monday, 18 July 2022 14:36:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced its preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 of the financial year 2022-23.

Accordingly, the company achieved revenues totaling €4.64 billion and an EBITDA of €877 million in the first quarter, significantly beating market expectations.

Based on this strong first quarter and the current expectations for the remainder of the financial year, Voestalpine expects an EBITDA of approximately €2 billion for the entire financial year. This outlook implies that the currently hardly quantifiable risks such as economic development, supply chain disruptions, development of customer demand, raw material and energy costs, as well as the security of supply of natural gas in Europe, remain manageable.

The publication of the final results for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 will take place on August 4, as scheduled.