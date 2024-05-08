Voestalpine acquires Italy’s ITALFIL to strengthen position in welding wire sector

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 10:56:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Italy-based premium welding wire manufacturer ITALFIL S.p.A through its subsidiary Voestalpine Böhler Welding.

By acquiring the Italian manufacturer, Voestalpine will be able to expand its product portfolio, especially in the semi and fully automated high-quality welding technology sector, and to provide holistic solutions to its customers.

Voestalpine Böhler Welding is a specialized supplier of welding solutions, welding consumables, accessories, and welding equipment.