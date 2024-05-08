﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Voestalpine acquires Italy’s ITALFIL to strengthen position in welding wire sector

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 10:56:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Italy-based premium welding wire manufacturer ITALFIL S.p.A through its subsidiary Voestalpine Böhler Welding.

By acquiring the Italian manufacturer, Voestalpine will be able to expand its product portfolio, especially in the semi and fully automated high-quality welding technology sector, and to provide holistic solutions to its customers.

Voestalpine Böhler Welding is a specialized supplier of welding solutions, welding consumables, accessories, and welding equipment.


Tags: Austria European Union M&A Voestalpine 

Similar articles

Voestalpine acquires Italian special wire producer

12 Jan | Steel News

Voestalpine acquires Italian wire company

05 Jun | Steel News

Voestalpine subsidiary to expand wire processing business

08 May | Steel News

Voestalpine acquires research department of Baas B.V.

28 Jun | Steel News

Voestalpine acquires Italian special wire producer

12 Jan | Steel News

Voestalpine acquires Italian wire company

05 Jun | Steel News

Voestalpine subsidiary to expand wire processing business

08 May | Steel News

Voestalpine acquires research department of Baas B.V.

28 Jun | Steel News