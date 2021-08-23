Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-July

Monday, 23 August 2021 10:30:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in July this year steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.39 million mt, decreasing by 6.48 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 13.8 percent year on year, while steel product sales in the country in the same month were stable compared to June and rose by 7.4 percent from July 2020 to 2.10 million mt. The country’s steel exports in July this year totaled 658,207 mt, increasing by 5.96 percent compared to the previous month and up by 55 percent compared to the same month last year.

In the January-July period this year, steel production in Vietnam increased by 3.5 percent year on year to 18.32 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 30.7 percent year on year to 16.16 million mt. Export shipments amounted to 4.07 million mt in the first seven months of the year, rising by 78.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.