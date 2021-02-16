Vietnam’s steel imports up 21.3% in Jan from Dec, scrap imports fall

In January this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.22 million mt, up by 21.3 percent compared to December and increasing by 28.3 percent year on year, while its scrap imports decreased by 48.2 percent month on month and rose by 20.0 percent year on year to 413,248 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.
Vietnam’s main scrap import sources
|
Country
|
January (mt)
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Japan
|
177,175
|
23.7
|
US
|
78,243
|
44.6
|
Hong Kong
|
49,405
|
3.2
Vietnam’s main steel import sources
|
Country
|
January (mt)
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
India
|
89,361
|
-59.0
|
Japan
|
170,027
|
-7.8
|
South Korea
|
154,400
|
24.2
|
China
|
510,654
|
196.4
|
Taiwan
|
112,938
|
-29.0
|
Russia
|
128,087
|
4041.1