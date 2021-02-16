﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s steel imports up 21.3% in Jan from Dec, scrap imports fall

Tuesday, 16 February 2021 12:29:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.22 million mt, up by 21.3 percent compared to December and increasing by 28.3 percent year on year, while its scrap imports decreased by 48.2 percent month on month and rose by 20.0 percent year on year to 413,248 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

January (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

177,175

23.7

US

78,243

44.6

Hong Kong

49,405

3.2

 Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

January (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

India

89,361

-59.0

Japan

170,027

-7.8

South Korea

154,400

24.2

China

510,654

196.4

Taiwan

112,938

-29.0

Russia

128,087

4041.1

Tags: Viet Nam  imp/exp statistics  Southeast Asia  raw mat  scrap  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Feb

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 1.7 percent in January
02  Feb

Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 47.9 percent in 2020
02  Feb

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 22.7 percent in 2020
19  Jan

Vietnam’s steel imports decrease in Dec from Nov, scrap imports rise
19  Jan

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel pipe sales expected to increase in 2021