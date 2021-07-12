Vietnam’s steel imports up 18.1% in June from May, scrap imports down slightly

Monday, 12 July 2021 13:40:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.12 million mt, up 18.1 percent compared to May, while its steel scrap imports decreased by 0.1 percent month on month to 707,605 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first six months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 5.9 percent year on year to 7.09 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.45 million mt in the given period, rising by 32.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country June (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-June (mt) Y-o-y change (%) US 273,923 446.6 814,051 143.4 Japan 249,543 0.1 1,422,863 -6.2 Australia 6,252 -82.1 258,826 75.6

Vietnam’s main steel import sources