Vietnam’s steel imports up 18.1% in June from May, scrap imports down slightly

Monday, 12 July 2021 13:40:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.12 million mt, up 18.1 percent compared to May, while its steel scrap imports decreased by 0.1 percent month on month to 707,605 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first six months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 5.9 percent year on year to 7.09 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.45 million mt in the given period, rising by 32.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

US

273,923

446.6

814,051

143.4

Japan

249,543

0.1

1,422,863

-6.2

Australia

6,252

-82.1

258,826

75.6

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

515,344

71.7

3,643,267

60.8

India

179,086

-52.7

586,966

-46.9

Japan

158,672

-14.1

943,666

-20.6

South Korea

121,706

0.3

768,379

-5.9

Taiwan

110,262

-26.8

612,194

-27.7

