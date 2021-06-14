Vietnam’s steel imports down 29.4% in May from April, scrap imports up

Monday, 14 June 2021 12:00:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 951,632 mt, down 29.4 percent compared to April, while its steel scrap imports increased by 18.2 percent month on month to 708,326 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first five months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 8.3 percent year on year to 5.97 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.74 million mt in the given period, rising by 26.8 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country May (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-May (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 277,641 55.1 1,173,362 -7.4 US 126,371 74.1 540,431 90.0 Australia 73,535 69.5 252,574 124.7

Vietnam’s main steel import sources