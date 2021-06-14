﻿
Vietnam’s steel imports down 29.4% in May from April, scrap imports up

Monday, 14 June 2021 12:00:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 951,632 mt, down 29.4 percent compared to April, while its steel scrap imports increased by 18.2 percent month on month to 708,326 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first five months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 8.3 percent year on year to 5.97 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.74 million mt in the given period, rising by 26.8 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

May (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-May (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

277,641

55.1

1,173,362

-7.4

US

126,371

74.1

540,431

90.0

Australia

73,535

69.5

252,574

124.7

 Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

May (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-May (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

India

68,512

-68.3

407,880

-43.9

Japan

119,885

-34.7

784,992

-21.8

South Korea

122,142

13.6

646,687

-7.0

China

500,200

19.3

3,128,720

59.2

Taiwan

92,885

11.5

501,905

-27.9

