Vietnam’s steel imports decrease in Dec from Nov, scrap imports rise

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 16:24:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to one million mt, down 3.4 percent compared to November, while its scrap imports increased by 35.9 percent month on month to 798,419 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In 2020, Vietnam’s steel imports dropped by 8.9 percent year on year to 13.26 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 6.27 million mt in the given period, rising by 11.4 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country December (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-December (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 343,994 31.1 3,396,408 54.7 US 193,462 747.1 1,031,727 -16.4 Hong Kong 55,722 38.1 458,932 21.2

Vietnam’s main steel import sources