Vietnam’s steel imports decrease in Dec from Nov, scrap imports rise

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 16:24:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to one million mt, down 3.4 percent compared to November, while its scrap imports increased by 35.9 percent month on month to 798,419 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In 2020, Vietnam’s steel imports dropped by 8.9 percent year on year to 13.26 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 6.27 million mt in the given period, rising by 11.4 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

December (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-December (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

343,994

31.1

3,396,408

54.7

US

193,462

747.1

1,031,727

-16.4

Hong Kong

55,722

38.1

458,932

21.2

 Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

December (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-December (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

India

101,035

-68.9

2,472,923

11.7

Japan

141,527

-32.1

2,447,016

17.4

South Korea

126,720

-27.1

1,776,207

0.5

China

416,616

65.5

3,758,768

-26.9

Taiwan

145,221

-8.9

1,598,572

0.2

Russia

36,120

79.2

483,281

36.3

