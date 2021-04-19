﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports increase in Mar from Feb

Monday, 19 April 2021 11:34:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.43 million mt, up 39.4 percent compared to February, while its scrap imports increased by 70.9 percent month on month to 649,328 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first three months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 11 percent year on year to 3.67 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 1.44 million mt in the given period, rising by 3.7 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

March (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-March (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

216,296

-

613,670

-

US

161,489

-

268,252

-

Australia

73,860

-

146,328

-

 Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

March (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-March (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

India

71,982

1577.5

192,580

1536.1

Japan

201,477

1916.9

508,616

2073.3

South Korea

136,570

706

398,366

411.9

China

795,529

756.9

1,882,161

520.1

Taiwan

112,860

137.7

303,108

308.9

