Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports increase in Mar from Feb

Monday, 19 April 2021 11:34:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.43 million mt, up 39.4 percent compared to February, while its scrap imports increased by 70.9 percent month on month to 649,328 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first three months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 11 percent year on year to 3.67 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 1.44 million mt in the given period, rising by 3.7 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country March (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-March (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 216,296 - 613,670 - US 161,489 - 268,252 - Australia 73,860 - 146,328 -

Vietnam’s main steel import sources