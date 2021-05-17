Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports decrease in Apr from Mar

Monday, 17 May 2021 11:29:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.35 million mt, down 5.8 percent compared to March, while its scrap imports decreased by 7.7 percent month on month to 599,078 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first four months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 12.6 percent year on year to 5.02 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.03 million mt in the given period, rising by 13.7 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country April (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-April (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 282,098 -0.5 895,752 -17.7 US 145,582 570.0 413,834 95.4 Australia 32,712 5.2 179,039 159.4

Vietnam’s main steel import sources