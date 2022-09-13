﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales rise in Jan-Aug, better consumption expected

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 11:53:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that it produced 5.5 million mt of crude steel in the first eight months of this year, up by two percent year on year, while its sales of steel products including construction steel, hot rolled coil (HRC) and billet reached 5.14 million mt, up by five percent compared to the same period last year. In particular, construction steel sales increased by 82 percent to 3.1 million mt, while HRC sales increased by three percent to 1.8 million mt, both compared to the same period of 2021. The company also sold 491,000 mt of pipes and 226,000 mt of galvanized steel in the given period, posting five percent and seven percent increases year on year, respectively.

In August, the sales volume of billet products, construction steel and HRC totaled 628,000 mt. The company’s construction steel sales in August amounted to 233,000 mt, increasing by 44 percent year on year, while its HRC sales totaled 233,000 mt, decreasing slightly compared to August 2021.

In the given month, the company’s pipe sales amounted to about 64,000 mt, up by 60 percent, while its galvanized sheet sales amounted to 28,000 mt, down by five percent, both year on year.

Hoa Phat expects the steel consumption market to become positive by the end of the year as the government has taken a number of measures during the peak construction season to boost public investment spending and progress on major projects.


Tags: Rebar Hrc Billet Longs Flats Semis Viet Nam Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales reach 4.5 million mt in Jan-July

08 Aug | Steel News

Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue for H1

29 Jul | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat registers rapid growth in June sales due to exports

08 Jul | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 32% rise in construction steel sales in May from April

20 Jun | Steel News

ASEAN expects short-lived small impact on steel trade from Russia-Ukraine war

19 May | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 20 percent rise in HRC sales in April

12 May | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales rise in Jan-Feb

10 Mar | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat doubles construction steel output in January

15 Feb | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue and record profit for 2021

31 Jan | Steel News

China’s intervention in coal market causes steel futures fall, billet imports hit hard

21 Oct | Longs and Billet