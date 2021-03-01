﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat buys two vessels for transporting coal and iron ore

Monday, 01 March 2021 17:21:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its subsidiary Hoa Phat Shipping Joint Stock Company has purchased two large vessels equipped with modern engine systems, with a tonnage of 90,000 mt each. The vessels which were built in Japan will serve for the company’s transport of coal and iron ore.

The vessels will help the company improve economic efficiency, ensure the quantity of ships in peak periods, and reduce the risk from freight charges when they are rising.

“The operation of the vessels will be flexible according to the market situation. In the near future, we have a plan to buy more ships to serve the Dung Quat 2 project as the demand for importing machinery, equipment and production materials of Hoa Phat will be increased two to three times compared to the present,” Doan Quang Thinh, director of Hoa Phat Shipping Joint Stock Company, said.

Hoa Phat Shipping Joint Stock Company is responsible for the chartering of all orders for the group’s FOB buying and CFR selling, and receiving commercial orders from the market.


Tags: raw mat  iron ore  Southeast Asia  Viet Nam  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Feb

Vietnam’s Hoa Sen Group post profit in October-January
18  Feb

LKAB plans to resume iron ore production at Mertainen mine
17  Feb

Rio Tinto posts higher net profit in 2020, updates iron ore reserves
16  Feb

Vietnam’s steel imports up 21.3% in Jan from Dec, scrap imports fall
01  Feb

POSCO completes world’s first LNG-powered iron ore shipment