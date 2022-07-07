﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Hoa Phat expected to supply iron ore from its mine in Australia soon

Thursday, 07 July 2022 11:03:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group is getting ready to make its first shipment from the Roper Valley iron ore project in Australia later this month, according to media reports.

In May last year, Hoa Phat purchased the Roper Valley iron ore mine with estimated reserves of 320 million mt and an annual mining capacity of four million mt. Meanwhile, the mine also has about 300,000 mt of ore already stockpiled, SteelOrbis understands. Local sources state that the product is probably going to Hoa Phat’s own steel mills, since it is the biggest steel producer in Vietnam. Last year, the company said it was looking to buy more mines in Australia to supply its mills in Vietnam.

On the other hand, Hoa Phat is planning to cut its production of billet, wire rod and hot rolled coil at Hoa Phat Dung Quat complex, according to sources.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Viet Nam Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Iron ore prices slip week on week as fundamentals poor, up from yesterday

07 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo’s iron ore output down 28 percent in Q2

07 Jul | Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.29 percent

07 Jul | Steel News

Price declines again for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

06 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 6, 2022

06 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale's iron ore exports down 20.4 percent in January-May

06 Jul | Steel News

India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 13.21% in April-June

06 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 5, 2022

05 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

ING expects iron ore prices to soften in long term

05 Jul | Steel News

India’s NMDC reports 14 percent fall in iron ore production in June

04 Jul | Steel News