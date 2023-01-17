﻿
English
Value of HRC imports to Mexico falls 41 percent in November

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 19:53:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased for the eighth consecutive month and in November fell 41.1 percent, year-over-year, to $176 million. That figure is the second lowest amount in the last 21 months, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from national statistics office Inegi.

In November it was the steepest of the eight consecutive falls. Since April of last year, the drop in value has been recorded, in that month it was 7.9 percent. In May (14.2 percent), June (1.5 percent), July (14.7 percent), August (2.4 percent), September (16.9 percent) and October (27.6 percent), all fell.

In the accumulated imports of HRC, a slight reduction of 0.3 percent was registered, to $2.29 billion.

On the export side, in November Mexico only exported $29 million, 76.8 percent less than the $124 million in the same month of 2021. Accumulated to month 11, they totaled $820 million, 139.4 percent more in annual variation.


Tags: Hrc Flats Mexico North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

