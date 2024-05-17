﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vallourec posts lower sales revenues and EBITDA for Q1

Friday, 17 May 2024 15:22:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced its financial results for the first quarter this year.

In the first quarter, the company’s sales revenues fell by 26.0 percent year on year to €990 million, while its EBITDA came to €235 million, compared to €320 million in the first quarter last year. The decrease in the company’s EBITDA was largely driven by lower average selling prices in North America.

In the January-March period, Vallourec’s pipe sales volume declined by 32.3 percent to 292,000 mt, while its iron ore sales volumes totaled 1.4 million mt, down by 6.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The company expects that its EBITDA will moderately decrease in the second quarter this year, compared to the previous quarter, due to the dynamics of the US tubing market. It also predicts that its iron ore sales in the next quarter will slightly increase quarter on quarter.


Tags: France European Union Fin. Reports Vallourec 

Similar articles

French pipe producer Vallourec posts higher sales revenues and EBITDA for 2023

04 Mar | Steel News

France’s Vallourec expects 2023 EBITDA to exceed previous forecast

05 Feb | Steel News

Vallourec posts lower sales revenue for Q3, forecasts higher EBITDA for 2023

17 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec posts higher sales revenue for H1

31 Jul | Steel News

Vallourec expects higher EBITDA for Q2

18 Jul | Steel News

Vallourec posts higher sales revenue and EBITDA for Q1

18 May | Steel News

French pipe producer Vallourec posts strong results for 2022

03 Mar | Steel News

Vallourec posts higher sales revenue for Jan-Sept

22 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec posts lower sales revenue for Jan-Sept

19 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec sees net loss in January-June

31 Jul | Steel News