 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Valin...

Valin Steel’s net profit up 43.55 percent in Jan-Mar

Thursday, 08 May 2025 09:47:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has issued its financial report for the first three months of the current year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 30.075 billion ($4.2 billion) in the given year, down 18.52 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 562 million ($78.1 million), up 43.55 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly stable

08 May | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 8, 2025 

08 May | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate within limited range in April 21-27

08 May | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 7, 2025

07 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang orders new cold rolling mill from Fives Group

07 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 7, 2025 

07 May | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.9 percent in late April   

07 May | Steel News

Chinese HRC export mood stagnant after holiday amid sluggish demand, stable offers

06 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

06 May | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 6, 2025 

06 May | Longs and Billet