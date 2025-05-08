Valin Steel’s net profit up 43.55 percent in Jan-Mar

Thursday, 08 May 2025 09:47:05 (GMT+3)

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has issued its financial report for the first three months of the current year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 30.075 billion ($4.2 billion) in the given year, down 18.52 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 562 million ($78.1 million), up 43.55 percent year on year.

