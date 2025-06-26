Valin Steel: Demand from downstream users remains stable in Q2

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) stated on an interactive platform with investors on June 26 that since the second quarter this year the company's demand received from downstream users has been stable, with sufficient orders received, while the operating situation in April and May improved slightly compared to the first three months.

Demand from downstream industries, including shipbuilding, new energy vehicles, pressure vessels, wind power and other industries, has been at a good level, while demand from real estate and infrastructure has been weak.

The company said that since its establishment it has always adhered to a differentiation strategy, continuing to increase investment in China’s industrial steel sector and promoting high-end transformation and upgrading variety and structure.