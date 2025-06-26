 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Valin...

Valin Steel: Demand from downstream users remains stable in Q2

Thursday, 26 June 2025 09:42:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) stated on an interactive platform with investors on June 26 that since the second quarter this year the company's demand received from downstream users has been stable, with sufficient orders received, while the operating situation in April and May improved slightly compared to the first three months.

Demand from downstream industries, including shipbuilding, new energy vehicles, pressure vessels, wind power and other industries, has been at a good level, while demand from real estate and infrastructure has been weak.

The company said that since its establishment it has always adhered to a differentiation strategy, continuing to increase investment in China’s industrial steel sector and promoting high-end transformation and upgrading variety and structure.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 12.3 percent in Jan-May

26 Jun | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s coal sales down two percent in Jan-May

26 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 25, 2025

25 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Hubei Shunle sets new world record with EAF Quantum furnace efficiency

25 Jun | Steel News

CISA: China’s steel exports to come under downward pressure

25 Jun | Steel News

China’s Yunnan Yuxi Yukun to build two ladle furnaces

25 Jun | Steel News

Huaxinyuan Steel’s two 700,000 mt HR lines successfully run hot load test

25 Jun | Steel News

China’s coking coal imports down seven percent in Jan-May

25 Jun | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices return to stability, futures and nickel prices down

24 Jun | Flats and Slab

China’s semis exports up 75% in May from April, surge 306% in Jan-May, 2025

24 Jun | Steel News