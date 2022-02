Vale’s net profit spikes to $5.4 billion in Q4 2021

Friday, 25 February 2022 20:58:54 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale saw its net profit in Q4 2021 spike over 634 percent, year-over-year, from $739 million in Q4 2020 to $5.4 billion.

Net revenues in Q4 2021 reached $13.1 billion, 6.2 percent up, year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021 was $6.9 billion, 23.5 percent down, year-over-year.

Vale said iron ore output capacity by late 2021 reached 340 million mt/year, up from 322 million mt/year from late 2020. The company produced 315.6 million mt of iron ore in 2021, 5.1 percent up, year-over-year.