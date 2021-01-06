Vale-owned Port of Ponta da Madeira ships 191 million mt of iron ore and other products

Wednesday, 06 January 2021 10:52:58 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Vale’s owned Port of Ponta da Madeira in the state of Maranhao shipped 191.2 million mt of iron ore, manganese and pellets in 2020, according to media reports.

Neither Vale nor the media reports disclosed how much out of the total shipped volume was iron ore. However, SteelOrbis understands most of Vale’s shipments out of Port of Madeira are iron ore-related.

According to data from the Brazilian government, the Vale-run Port of Ponta da Madeira shipped 190.1 million mt of mining products in the full-year of 2019.