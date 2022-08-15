Vale fined $17 million for misleading information about Brumadinho dam

Monday, 15 August 2022 18:53:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner Vale said it has been fined by the federal controlling body CGU, at the equivalent to $17 million, for having sent in 2018 information about the Brumadinho dam that is considered inaccurate to the federal mining agency ANM.

CGU claims that at that time Vale has sent a positive declaration of stability of the dam to ANM, when, in accordance with CGU, the declaration should have been negative. In the view of CGU, the declaration is considered as an act that resulted harmful to the public administration, for rendering difficult the surveillance by ANM.

CGU added that, despite the fine applied, it does not consider that it was the result of an act of corruption and that the higher level of administration of Vale was not involved in the decision of sending the wrong information.

Vale said it does not agree with the condemnation and will submit, in the next 10 days, a request of reconsideration to CGU.