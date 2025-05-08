USITC determined that a US industry was injured by ferrosilicon imports

The US International Trade Commission (USITC) has determined that a US industry was materially injured by ferrosilicon imports from Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia.

According to the commission, such imports are sold in the US at less than fair value and subsidized by the governments of these countries. As a result of the determination, the USITC will issue countervailing duty and antidumping duty orders on imports of ferrosilicon from Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia.

In the specific cases of Brazil and Malaysia, the commission made “negative critical circumstances findings”.

A complete report on the matter will be released by USITC on June 9, 2025.

In 2024, Brazil exported 31,000 mt of ferrosilicon to the US, averaging $1,452/mt under FOB conditions.

The main ferrosilicon producers in Brazil are Ferbasa, Libra Ligas, Minas Ligas, Ligas Gerais, Rima Industrial, Eletroligas, and Rotavi.