US-based CMC breaks ground for new Arizona 2 micro mill supplied by Danieli

Friday, 01 October 2021 12:00:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that US-based Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has broken ground for the new Arizona 2 micro mill supplied by Danieli.

This MIDA QLP micro mill will be the first in the world capable of producing both rebar and merchant products with high yield strengths and maximum uptime.

The mill will operate in endless casting-rolling mode with an annual output of 500,000 mt of long products, namely 350,000 mt of rebar and 150,000 mt of small merchant sections.

The Arizona 2 MIDA micro mill will have the capability to directly connect to renewable energy sources that will make it the first mill ready to operate in a hybrid mode in North America.

The commissioning of the plant is scheduled for 2023.