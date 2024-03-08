US to continue AD orders on rebar from seven countries

Friday, 08 March 2024 12:17:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on rebar from Belarus, China, Indonesia, Latvia, Moldova, Poland, and Ukraine.

The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from the given seven countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of up to 114.53 percent for Belarus, 133.00 percent for China, 71.01 for Indonesia, 16.99 percent for Latvia, 232.86 percent for Moldova, 52.07 percent for Poland, and 41.69 percent for Ukraine.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7214.20.00, 7228.20.8050, 7222.11.0050, 7222.30.0000, 7228.60.6000, and 7228.20.1000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).