﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US Steel revises Q1 guidance, expects higher net earnings

Monday, 15 March 2021 19:10:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

US Steel Corporation today provided a revision to the first quarter 2021 guidance provided on March 12, 2021. Expected first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA is unchanged at approximately $540 million and excludes impacts related to acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel.

First quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings has been recalculated and is expected to be approximately $265 million and excludes impacts related to acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel as well as impacts from non-recurring refinancing costs related to balance sheet enhancements executed in the quarter. The Company also expects first quarter 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be approximately $1.02.

On March 12, the company said its guidance for first quarter adjusted net income was approximately $160 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was approximately $0.61.


Tags: North America  fin. Reports  US Steel  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Mar

Nucor expects highest quarterly earnings in company history for Q1
16  Mar

US hot rolled bar imports down 4.8 percent in January
15  Mar

Alpha Metallurgical Resources reports net loss for Q4 2020
08  Mar

US Steel acquires NanoSteel’s intellectual property and patents
26  Feb

TimkenSteel reports net loss in Q4