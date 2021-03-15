US Steel revises Q1 guidance, expects higher net earnings

Monday, 15 March 2021 19:10:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

US Steel Corporation today provided a revision to the first quarter 2021 guidance provided on March 12, 2021. Expected first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA is unchanged at approximately $540 million and excludes impacts related to acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel.

First quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings has been recalculated and is expected to be approximately $265 million and excludes impacts related to acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel as well as impacts from non-recurring refinancing costs related to balance sheet enhancements executed in the quarter. The Company also expects first quarter 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be approximately $1.02.

On March 12, the company said its guidance for first quarter adjusted net income was approximately $160 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was approximately $0.61.