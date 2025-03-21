US Steel issues guidance for higher net earnings in Q1

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has reported first quarter 2025 adjusted net earnings per diluted share guidance of $0.53 to $0.49. Comparatively, the company reported fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net loss of $0.13 per diluted share. The company expects its adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter to be approximately $125 million.

In a press release, the company said the Flat-Rolled segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than the fourth quarter, primarily driven by typical seasonal logistics constraints in the mining sector, which will unwind in the second quarter. The company’s Mini Mill segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be higher than the fourth quarter due to an increase in shipments. For the first quarter, the company expects approximately $50 million in ramp-related impact from Big River 2. US Steel’s tubular segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be higher than the fourth quarter due to an increase in prime shipments and higher average selling prices.

“Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $125 million is in line with our prior first quarter outlook. The North American Flat-Rolled segment's commercial strategy, combined with a strong emphasis on operational efficiencies and cost management, continues to drive strength within the segment. Our Mini Mill segment should see a sequential improvement based on increasing volumes from both Big River Steel (BRS) and Big River 2 (BR2). In Europe, the pricing environment has slightly improved, however demand remains subdued. We continue to manage our production levels in line with our customers' demand and our planned maintenance schedules. The Tubular segment continues to face pressure from the lagged impacts of a weak pricing environment, however, we remain optimistic for pricing improvements moving forward,” said David B. Burritt, President and CEO of US Steel.