﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US Steel reveals Q3 guidance, plans to idle furnace at Gary Works

Friday, 16 September 2022 22:31:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

US Steel provided third quarter 2022 guidance, expecting adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $825 million. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $1.95.

In a press release, the company said its flat-rolled segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than the second quarter, due to accelerating market headwinds in the third quarter that negatively impacted demand across most end-markets, which is expected to result in lower shipment volumes.

The company noted that supply chain issues in automotive and appliance end-markets continue, while containers and packaging has softened, and service center buyers remain on the sidelines.

The Mini Mill segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be significantly lower than the second quarter’s strong performance, the company said, noting that weaker demand and significantly reduced average selling prices from the segment’s exposure to spot selling prices are expected to negatively impact the segment’s EBITDA performance. In addition, high-cost raw materials procured at the onset of the war in Ukraine began to impact margins in the third quarter and are expected to impact results through year-end.

The Tubular segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve on last quarter’s strong performance, the company said. Continued healthy demand and the trade case on oil country tubular goods imports is resulting in higher selling prices and higher expected EBITDA compared to the second quarter. The segment continues to be advantaged by its electric arc furnace supplying internally sourced rounds substrate and the margin expansion from the segment’s proprietary connections.

President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said, “We expect to deliver a solid third quarter, even as the business continues to respond to the market headwinds that have accelerated over the quarter. We have quickly adjusted our integrated steelmaking operating footprint to better match our order book and expect our Tubular segment to deliver another quarter of earnings growth.”

The company mentioned several capacity updates in the guidance report, including the news that it will idle Blast Furnace #8 at Gary Works due to “market conditions and continued high levels of imports.” The furnace has approximately 1.5 million net tons of annual raw steel equivalent capability.

The company also announced it will temporary idle tin line #5 at Gary Works, also due to market conditions. Tin line #5 has approximately 140,000 net tons of annual capability.

Also on schedule for idling is the Blast Furnace #3 at Mon Valley Works for previously-announced 30-day outage. Blast furnace #3 has approximately 1.4 million net tons of annual raw steel equivalent capability.


Tags: US North America Fin. Reports US Steel 

Similar articles

US Steel reports $1.07 billion in net earnings in Q4

28 Jan | Steel News

US Steel expects increased earnings in Q3

17 Sep | Steel News

US Steel reports $1.01 billion in net earnings for Q2

29 Jul | Steel News

US Steel expects to report strong net earnings for Q2

18 Jun | Steel News

US Steel reports $91 million in net earnings for Q1

30 Apr | Steel News

US Steel revises Q1 guidance, expects higher net earnings

15 Mar | Steel News

US Steel Corp. reports higher net earnings for Q4, but overall $1.17 billion net loss for 2020

29 Jan | Steel News

US Steel expects to report net loss in Q4

17 Dec | Steel News

US steel expects another net loss in Q3

18 Sep | Steel News

US Steel posts $589 million net loss in Q2

30 Jul | Steel News