 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US Steel launches ZMAG coated steel product for harsh conditions

Thursday, 12 September 2024 16:12:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US-based steelmaker United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has launched a new carbon flat rolled steel product under the brand ZMAG coated steel. ZMAG steel, which is stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable to tackle the harsh conditions, will be used specifically in the solar, automotive, and construction industries.

The product’s zinc-aluminum-magnesium coating offers up to five times the corrosion resistance of conventional galvanized steel. It is sustainably made with verdeX steel, an advanced sustainable steel, containing up to 90 percent recycled steel content. ZMAG steel is available in a wide range of steel grades with gauge between 0.6-2.6 mm and width between 863.6-1,670 mm. According to the statement, this product will also be reliable over time by lowering maintenance costs and increasing efficiency to withstand long-term exposure to harsh weather conditions.

“Whether it’s rain, sleet, or snow, ZMAG coated steel has the toughness to ensure projects are built to last. With a production process that reduces waste, along with unmatched longevity, ZMAG steel also represents US Steel’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact,” James Bruno, senior vice president of US Steel Kosice, said.


Tags: Coated Flats US North America Steelmaking US Steel 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 37, 2024

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Baosteel keeps HRC prices stable for October

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices rise slightly, local mill’s prices stable

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move on downtrend

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Pakistan initiates circumvention investigation on HDG from China

06 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 36, 2024

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices decrease

30 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 35, 2024

29 Aug | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel traders cut spot prices, local mill’s prices stable

29 Aug | Flats and Slab

China’s Panhua Group to commence first phase of steel plant in Philippines in Q1 2025

26 Aug | Steel News