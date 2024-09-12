US Steel launches ZMAG coated steel product for harsh conditions

The US-based steelmaker United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has launched a new carbon flat rolled steel product under the brand ZMAG coated steel. ZMAG steel, which is stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable to tackle the harsh conditions, will be used specifically in the solar, automotive, and construction industries.

The product’s zinc-aluminum-magnesium coating offers up to five times the corrosion resistance of conventional galvanized steel. It is sustainably made with verdeX steel, an advanced sustainable steel, containing up to 90 percent recycled steel content. ZMAG steel is available in a wide range of steel grades with gauge between 0.6-2.6 mm and width between 863.6-1,670 mm. According to the statement, this product will also be reliable over time by lowering maintenance costs and increasing efficiency to withstand long-term exposure to harsh weather conditions.

“Whether it’s rain, sleet, or snow, ZMAG coated steel has the toughness to ensure projects are built to last. With a production process that reduces waste, along with unmatched longevity, ZMAG steel also represents US Steel’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact,” James Bruno, senior vice president of US Steel Kosice, said.