US rebar imports up 95.6 percent in February

Monday, 04 April 2022 20:04:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 139,171 mt in February 2022, up 95.6 percent from January and up 79.6 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $112.4 million in February 2022, compared to $60.6 million in January and $37.2 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in February, with 69,751 mt, compared to 27,704 mt in January and zero tonnage in February 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in February include Mexico, with 31,491 mt; Turkey, with 24,101 mt; Canada, with 8,169 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 5,039 mt.


