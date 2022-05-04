﻿
US rebar imports up 5.7 percent in March

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 18:58:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 147,166 mt in March 2022, up 5.7 percent from February and up 14.7 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $126.6 million in March 2022, compared to $112.4 million in February and $69.9 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in March, with 58,519 mt, compared to 69,751 mt in February and 27,371 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in March include Dominican Republic, with 12,219 mt; Turkey, with 10,057 mt; Brazil, with 4,849 mt; and Italy, with 3,155 mt.


