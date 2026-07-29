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US rebar imports up 21.3 percent in May 2026 from April

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 22:26:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 125,530 mt in May this year, up 21.3 percent month on month and up 70.1 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $68.61 million in May this year, compared to $54.40 million in April and $39.31 million in May 2025.

The US imported the most rebar from South Korea in May with 79,038 mt, compared to 69,751 mt in April and 1,011 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported rebar in May include Turkey with 25,208 mt, Brazil with 9,809 mt, the Dominican Republic with 4,657 mt, and Malaysia with 4,313 mt.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Longs Brazil Korea S. US Turkey South America Far East Mediterranean North America 

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