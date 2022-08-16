US rebar imports down 51.3 percent in June

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 18:33:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 99,493 mt in June 2022, down 51.3 percent from May but up 4.8 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $104.2 million in June 2022, compared to $174.9 million in May and $66.9 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in June, with 35,472 mt, compared to 40,934 mt in May and 11,542 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in June include Mexico, with 27,595 mt; Turkey, with 24,537 mt; Dominican Republic, with 5,475 mt; and Canada, with 5,007 mt.