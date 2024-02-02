US rebar imports down 32.3 percent in December

Friday, 02 February 2024 22:58:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 46,694 mt in December 2023, down 32.3 percent from November and down 38.4 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $30.8 million in December 2023, compared to $42.9 million in November and $61.0 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in December, with 13,576 mt, compared to 14,379 mt in November and 20,282 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported rebar in December include Egypt, with 10,887, mt; Canada, with 9,578 mt; Bulgaria, with 5,957 mt; and Brazil, with 4,987 mt.