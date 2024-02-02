﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rebar imports down 32.3 percent in December

Friday, 02 February 2024 22:58:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 46,694 mt in December 2023, down 32.3 percent from November and down 38.4 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $30.8 million in December 2023, compared to $42.9 million in November and $61.0 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in December, with 13,576 mt, compared to 14,379 mt in November and 20,282 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported rebar in December include Egypt, with 10,887, mt; Canada, with 9,578 mt; Bulgaria, with 5,957 mt; and Brazil, with 4,987 mt.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Trading 

Similar articles

Lebanon sees many longs import offers, buying still restrained

02 Feb | Longs and Billet

Asian rebar market is slow, prices under pressure

02 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir closes its rebar sales

02 Feb | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 5, 2024

02 Feb | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar market trends stable for now

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs retail prices rise despite limited trade

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s deep sea scrap market set to show clearer trend next week

01 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mostly soften

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues its rebar price as February begins

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar prices stable for early February

01 Feb | Longs and Billet